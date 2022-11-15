Isaac Cochran let out a wide grin under his Diesel hat.

Offensive linemen don’t get to bask in glory very often, but he seemed to soak in the experience of recapping the honors bestowed upon him and his line mates this season.

The latest honor was Air Force being named semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the top offensive line in the nation. Nine teams were named semifinalists, with the Falcons being the only one outside a Power Five conference.

“It’s something we take a lot of pride in as an o-line,” said Cochran, a senior guard on the line. “That’s always a goal, to win that award is probably the top goal for the end of the season as an o-line.

“We’ve got their eye on us. We’re in the running.”

Behind its offensive line, Air Force leads the nation in rushing (334.1 yards per game; no other team is above 300) and time of possession (35:51). They rank second in fewest penalties (31 yards per game) and eighth in fewest sacks allowed (.90 per game).

Air Force was a finalist for the Moore Award last year. Michigan took the trophy.

The other semifinalists this season are Georgia, Illinois (which has former Air Force assistant Bart Miller as its offensive line coach), Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA and USC.

Starters on the offensive line this year have included Everett Smalley (left tackle, all 10 games), Wesley Ndago (left guard, all 10 games), Thor Paglialong (center, all 10 games), Cochran (right guard, all 10 games) and Adam Karas (seven starts) and Kaleb Holcomb (three starts) at right tackle.

The group collectively refers to itself as “Diesel,” and distributes its identifying truck stop hats to the linemen and selected other members of the team.

For Cochran, this award joins others — preseason All-Mountain West, Sporting News Midseason All-America team and a nomination for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.

“It’s been an awesome season for me,” said Cochran, whose Falcons (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) will conclude their home schedule at 7 p.m. Saturday against Colorado State (2-8, 2-4). “My goal was always to be the best player that I could for Air Force. All that extra stuff is just adding onto that. It’s a real honor to be noticed like that and really shows off all the effort and work that I’ve put in.”