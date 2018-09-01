Joseph Saucier makes debut as starting tailback
Joseph Saucier has won Air Force’s biggest fall competition.
At least for now.
The junior made his career debut Saturday as the starting tailback and ran for a team-high 71 yards on 10 carries. His longest run went for 31 yards.
However, he also lost a fumble in the third quarter.
“You’ve just got to know, no matter where are, how emphatic you have to be about the fundamentals of carrying the ball,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “He does love to compete. He loves to play. He practices that way. Great energy. Super, super teammate and a guy who does have a lot of pride as a football player.”
Saucier was academically ineligible the past two seasons.
He was part of a deep battle for tailback throughout August that at this point seems to be narrowed down to two as only Saucier and fellow junior Nolan Eriksen (four attempts, 23 yards) logged any carries Saturday.
Sully tosses coin
Retired airline captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger took part in the ceremonial coin toss before Saturday’s game. Sullenberger, a 1973 Air Force graduate, famously piloted a US Airways flight safely into the Hudson River in 2009 after both engines failed. His actions saved all 155 on board.
For starters
Air Force’s season-opening lineup included only one surprise, as Garrett Amy started at slot receiver over Ronald Cleveland. Amy had taken many of the first-team reps throughout fall as Cleveland recovered from a hamstring injury.
Through Amy started, Cleveland saw the most action — with Cleveland carrying six times for 14 yards (he was thrown for a 13-yard loss on a reverse) and Amy carrying twice for 6 yards. BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE