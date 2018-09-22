Four sophomores among five first-time starters for Falcons out of bye week
Coming out of a bye week, Air Force made several personnel moves and gave five players their first starts.
At tailback, sophomore Kade Remsberg started after Joseph Saucier had received the nod in the first two games. Nolan Eriksen served as the No. 2 tailback.
On defense, sophomore Tre’ Bugg started for the first time at cornerback. Junior Zane Lewis started at the other corner.
The other newcomers were senior Blake Daley (an injury replacement at linebacker) and offensive linemen Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg, both sophomores.
One change that wasn’t made was at quarterback, where junior Isaiah Sanders started for the second straight game.
Kyle Johnson out
Linebacker Kyle Johnson did not make the trip for Air Force after suffering what appeared to be an arm or shoulder injury in practice Tuesday.
Johnson, a junior, ranked second in tackles for the Falcons through the first two games with 11.
Daley, a senior, started in his place.
Etc.
Air Force was at its best on first down in the first quarter, averaging 9.7 yards on nine first-down plays in the opening 15 minutes. On nine other plays, the Falcons averaged just 3 yards. …. Marcus Bennett caught a 29-yard pass in the first quarter, giving the senior receiver seven straight games with a reception. … QB Arion Worthman, who did not appear in the first half, served as one of three captains for Air Force.
brent briggeman, gazette