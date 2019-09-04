The C-17 is the latest aircraft Air Force football will honor with special uniforms.
With the fourth installment in the Air Power Legacy Series, the Falcons will wear a flat gray helmet designed after the plane. Instead of player names, the back of the jersey will feature nine Air Force base tail flashes.
Per Air Force’s website, “This season's uniform combination is the first to utilize reflective material which is on the side of the aircraft. The uniform has reflective material on the helmet and shoulders, sides of the jersey and side of the pants.”
The legacy series began with Tiger Shark nose-art in 2016.
The uniforms are scheduled to be worn on Oct. 19 at Hawaii.
Ready sets league doubles record
Former Air Force third baseman Nic Ready hit 30 doubles in 67 games, setting record for the Class-A Short-Season New York-Penn League.
“Let’s get a few more this postseason,” Ready tweeted.
Ready has helped the Batavia Muckdogs to a 41-35 record as he hit .263 with 30 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. His 47 RBIs tied for the league lead and his .508 slugging percentage was second best.
Ready was selected in the 23rd round of June’s MLB Draft after setting the career home run and RBI records for Air Force. He’s allowed to play professionally under Air Force’s World Class Athlete Program.
Former Falcon Mooney signs with NBA’s Grizzlies
Matt Mooney, who played as a freshman for Air Force, signed with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, the team announced.
“Excited for this opportunity! So grateful to all those who have helped me along my journey so far,” Mooney tweeted.
The 6-foot-3 guard transferred from Air Force to South Dakota, then completed his career with a Final Four run for Texas Tech as a graduate transfer.