Air Force sophomore Mason Taylor and freshman Glen McClintock are in the transfer portal, The Gazette confirmed through a source on Monday.
Taylor, a 6-foot-4 guard from Grandview, Mo., saw a promising start to his career that included 13 points in a road victory over Wyoming in his first Mountain West game as a freshman. But his playing time decreased with the arrival of coach Joe Scott and he saw sparse action over the final two months of his sophomore season.
McClintock started 17 games this past season as a freshman, averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 assists.
The Kansas City, Mo., native played 35-plus minutes seven times and posted a season-high 15 points in a loss at Nevada.
The transfer portal is the first step players can take to leave a school – around 1,500 players are expecting to utilize it this year – but does not guarantee an exit. Air Force guard A.J. Walker entered the portal last year following the dismissal of coach Dave Pilipovich but ultimately decided to stay.
Cadet-athletes at service academies are allowed to leave prior to the beginning of their junior year without penalty.
Verbal Commits was first to report the two players had entered the transfer portal.
Baseball team climbs in RPI
The NCAA’s latest power rankings index places Air Force at No. 24 – the highest mark among Mountain West teams.
The Falcons (12-9) have won six of their past seven games and have victories this year over then-ranked LSU and Arizona squads.
“I want to make sure we’re playing the best competition,” Falcons coach Mike Kazlausky said. “For most of these kids that are here, the next game that they play is not going to be called baseball anymore. It’s going to be called war. I want to make sure that these kids are ready to go fight.”
Air Force’s John Byrnes was named the Mountain West pitcher of the week on Monday, earning the accolade for the second time this season. Byrnes threw five one-run innings in a 2-1 victory over Nevada, striking out eight.
Stadium plays to full house
The Texas Rangers announced a crowd of 38,238 for their home opener on Monday, the first major American professional sports team to play in front of a sellout crowd since the breakout of the coronavirus.
This should be of interest to Air Force, as it will play football against Army at the Rangers’ Globe Life Field in November.