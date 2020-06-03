Air Force linebacker Kyle Johnson was named the Colorado Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the National Football Foundation, it was announced Wednesday.
Johnson graduated in April with a 3.93 GPA in business management, ranking 14th in his class and 10th in order of merit, which includes academics, athletics and military training. He earned a commission as part of the inaugural class in the United State Space Force and will attend Harvard to pursue a master’s degree in public policy.
Johnson was a second-team all-Mountain West honoree, ranking second on the team with 82 tackles. The Falcons presented him with the Brian Bullard Award, which is considered the team’s highest honor and represents “the player that is unselfish and gives 100 percent in every area.”
Air Force placed nine players on the NFF academic all-Colorado first team. The others were senior defensive back Garrett Kauppila, freshman wide receiver Dane Kinamon, junior offensive lineman Nicholas Noyen, junior defensive back Elisha Palm, junior wide receiver Ben Peterson, senior quarterback Isaiah Sanders, senior quarterback Mike Schmidt and sophomore defensive back Corvan Taylor.
New basketball assistant named to 30-under-30 group
Newly hired Air Force basketball assistant David Metzendorf was named to the 2020 Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team, honoring men’s college basketball coaches under the age of 30 and announced by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Metzendorf comes to Air Force on coach Joe Scott’s staff by way of Michigan, where he was the video analyst under coach Juwan Howard.
“This is a well-deserved honor for David,” Scott said. “He’s smart, hard-working and energetic and positively impacts the team every day.”
Praise continues for guard Nolan Laufenberg
Air Force left guard Nolan Laufenberg continues to receive praise as he heads into his senior season. Laufenberg was recently named by Pro Football Focus as the top returning offensive lineman from outside a Power Five conference and No. 3 overall. The site rated Laufenberg’s junior season as the second best it had recorded for a left guard, second only to Notre Dame’s Quenton Nelson in 2017.
On Wednesday, Nevada Sports Net writer Chris Murray, a veteran Mountain West journalist, named Laufenberg the No. 8 draft prospect from the conference.