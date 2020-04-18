Kyle Johnson’s future includes Harvard and a place among the first class of Air Force graduates commissioned into the Space Force.
It will not, however, include more football.
Johnson will serve as an intelligence officer in the Space Force after first pursuing a graduate degree in public policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School.
“Double Announcement: Space Force + Harvard!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.
Johnson, a second-team all-Mountain West selection as a linebacker, had entered the transfer portal in January to open the possibility of playing an additional season as a graduate transfer.
The Ivy League does not accept graduate transfers, so Johnson will not have the chance to play football unless a special exemption is granted.
Johnson was the 2019 winner of the Charlotte Touchdown Club Defender of the Nation award for his work on and off the field
Falcons quarterback Isaiah Sanders also entered the transfer portal and will attend Stanford. Sanders, a Palmer Ridge graduate from Monument, was given developmental engineering as his military assignment. It hasn’t been determined if Sanders will play football for the Cardinal.
Johnson and Sanders did not play as freshmen, giving them another year of eligibility as they attend graduate school.
Tomes saluted by grandfather
The first salute Air Force basketball player Sid Tomes received as an officer arrived via video call from his grandfather, retired Vietnam veteran Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Johnson.
Johnson lives in Germany, but had planned to attend graduation. Those plans were thwarted by the coronavirus, so Tomes’ squadron arranged on short notice for Johnson to witness commissioning via a video uplink.
About five cadets were able to have someone join them in that manner.
“Really made for a special moment still,” Tomes father, Tarek Tomes, said.
Sid Tomes appeared in 110 games for Air Force basketball, making 61 starts.
Athletes congratulate graduating class
Air Force’s graduating class was serenaded via video by about 20 representatives of the professional sports in a pretaped salute Saturday.
Former Falcons football player and assistant coach Jemal Singleton, now an assistant coach with the Cincinnati Bengals, led off the video.
“You’ve had to endure some things that no other class before you had to endure,” Singleton said, “But because of it you’re going to be that much stronger.”
Baseball superstar Mike Trout, former UFC champion Chuck Liddell, current Denver Nugget Mason Plumlee and retired NFL defensive end Jared Allen participated in the tribute.