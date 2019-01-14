Dave Pilipovich grew up above the Pittsburgh bar owned by his father.
On Monday mornings, the bar would open at 7 a.m. and crews from an overnight shift would come in, order a shot and a beer for $1 and, if the Steelers had lost the previous day, they would call for the dismissal of coach Chuck Noll and quarterback Terry Bradshaw.
That always stuck with Pilipovich, now in his seventh season as Air Force’s basketball coach.
It didn’t matter that Noll and Bradshaw combined for four Super Bowl victories, there would be grumbling.
“I said to my dad, ‘What are they doing?’,” Pilipovich said. “He said, ‘Ah, they’ve got their opinions.'”
Pilipovich has tried to keep that perspective through his coaching career, and he was hearing similar grumblings last week as the Falcons had dropped 5 of 6, including a 23-point loss at a Colorado State team that entered the matchup having lost 9 of 10.
But Pilipovich also heard positive words. Former football coach Fisher DeBerry sent a text saying, “Hang in there, things will get better.” Baseball coach Mike Kazlausky offered encouragement, as did acting athletic director Col. Jen Block and several other coaches and administrators.
And Air Force responded with a 62-48 upset victory over New Mexico.
“I love our department and our people,” Pilipovich said of an atmosphere in the halls of the Cadet Fieldhouse that is entirely opposite of what he found beneath his childhood home. “We’re all supportive of our people here.”
Football performance brings payout
The Mountain West finished atop the computer rankings among Group of Five conferences, and earned a $20.4 million payout as a result. That will bring $1.7 million to Air Force, as one of the Mountain West’s 12 football-playing programs.
The payout to the second-place finishing American Athletic Conference was $18.8 million, so the difference between first and second amounted to about $133,000 for Air Force.
This payout structure has been in place since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014.
The Mountain West has finished on top of the Group of Five rankings nine times in the past 15 years. The group was rounded out this year by the Sun Belt, Conference USA and Mid-American Conference.
Scheduling oddity
The Air Force men’s and women’s basketball teams both play on Wednesday, but with tipoffs that will be separated by 8 hours.
The women play at UNLV with a noon tip-off as part of the conference’s program to play mid-day games and invite school children to attend.
The men’s game against the Runnin’ Rebels doesn’t begin until 9 p.m. at Clune Arena because of the ESPNU national broadcast.
Women’s coach Chris Gobrecht said her team is flying aboard a military aircraft and hopes to leave soon enough after their game to be back to cheer on their male counterparts.
Close games with Army
A pair of hockey ties this weekend between Air Force and Army continued a season-long trend in team sports between the service academies.
The women’s soccer teams played to a 0-0 tie. The football game at West Point was won by Army 17-14. Army won the men’s basketball game 66-61 in a thriller after it overcame a 17-point deficit at Air Force. The Army boxing team won 6-5. The Air Force rifle team won by the narrow margin of 4,687-4,662.
The only semi-lopsided contests were in women’s basketball, where Air Force won 71-60. Also, the hockey team from Air Force skated to a pair of 4-2 victories at Army in November.
Overall, Air Force leads Army 4-3-3 in team sports this year.