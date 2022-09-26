Brad Roberts earned Mountain West offensive player of the week honors, the conference announced on Monday.
It was the third time the Air Force fullback had earned the award. He ran for 123 yards on 20 carries, tying a career-high with three touchdowns as the Falcons beat Nevada 48-20 on Friday night.
Roberts played only the first half and three minutes in the third quarter as Air Force was comfortably ahead – the Wolf Pack’s two touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.
Roberts leads the Mountain West in rushing yards per game (116.2) and yards per carry (6.84) and is second in scoring (10.5 points per game).
Kick time, network set for Utah State trip
Air Force’s game at Utah State on Oct. 8 will kick off at 5 p.m. MT and be carried by Fox Sports 1 (FS1). The was one of two games – along with Nov. 19 vs. Colorado State – without a kickoff time or network remaining on the schedule.