Some hard-working wins - no bells or bows - were just what Air Force wanted after starting the calendar year 1-2-3.
It certainly wasn’t always pretty, but the Falcons buckled down after a disappointing first period and defeated Robert Morris 3-1 for a conference series sweep on Saturday.
“We got the bounces we needed, now hopefully we can get some momentum off this,” senior Kyle Haak said.
Robert Morris’ Jake Coleman went from the celebration huddle to exile in the first period, scoring early before dipping his shoulder and catching Evan Feno in front of the Colonials’ bench. Coleman was ejected after a review.
Feno was shaken up but didn’t miss a shift, coming out for the five-minute power play, which contained two full minutes of 5-on-3. The Falcons (13-9-4, 11-6-3 Atlantic Hockey) put four shots on net, but none in it.
“I think our power play has to mirror our identity,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “If we think we’re going to be able to be the team we are, a service academy, a hard-working, blue-collar team, and all of the sudden we turn into glamour queens on the power play, there’s not going to be a happy ending to this story.”
Walker Sommer evened the game on a 2-on-1 with Brady Tomlak. Tomlak pulled up and drew the defender with him, and Sommer pinched in and buried the pass.
Tomlak got one of his own to put Air Force ahead on a man advantage with 17 seconds left in the second period. The Falcons whacked away at goaltender Francis Marotte and Tomlak’s attempt, from the bottom of the circle, made it through.
“Hockey 101 - you don’t want to give up a goal at the end of the period, but if you score one, it’s a huge confidence boost,” Tomlak said.
It was also just what Serratore was looking for from a special-teams perspective.
“It was far from a glamorous power-play goal, but it looked pretty good to me,” Serratore said.
Robert Morris (9-16-1, 8-11-1 AHC) didn’t go quietly, and a weary group of Air Force penalty killers unable to get off the ice suffered through a late 6-on-4 push. Haak sent a backhander off the boards for his second improbable empty-netter in two nights and team-leading 11th goal of the season to seal the win.
“You pull your goalie with Haaker on the ice, you might as well give them the minus already,” Tomlak said. “He’s a marksman right now.”
Billy Christopoulos made 22 saves for Air Force.