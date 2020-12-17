Air Force has taken a neutral-site game to the Dallas-Fort Worth area before, playing New Mexico in 2016 in a game that was widely considered a failed venture.
The Falcons vs. New Mexico in the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 15, 2016, drew an announced crowd of 18,756, though actual bodies in the stands was likely a lower number.
Air Force lost the game 45-40 during a stretch in the series in which the home team won six consecutive games. The Falcons finished 10-3 that year.
Jim Knowlton was the athletic director at the time, and his decision to take a home game to Dallas was derided by coach Troy Calhoun — at least cryptically before the announcement was made.
“I think we’re going to take another bite at the apple, and I’m certain this is going to be a success,” said Athletic Director Nathan Pine, who succeeded Knowlton in Jan. 2019.
“I’m not concerned with what we have done before. I think there is certainly reasons — opponents, timing. There’s a lot of things that go into a successful neutral site game.”
Pine noted confidence in the partnership with the Texas Rangers and Army to make this attempt work for the next two years and possibly beyond.
“We’re going to work together to make sure this is a tremendous success,” Pine said.