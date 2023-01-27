Air Force's results from the week are as opposite as the black and white logo adorned across The Pit's center court logo.

After a season-high, 30-point loss to San Jose State on Tuesday, the Falcons bounced right back in Friday's 81-73 loss to New Mexico on the road in Albuquerque.

It once again showcased the team's potential, if momentum sits at its back. An early run was weathered, a second-half comeback ensued, and the Falcons nearly nabbed their biggest win in years over No. 25 New Mexico.

"We have to keep this mentality and mindset," Ethan Taylor told AM 740 KVOR. "We came into the game tonight thinking we would win tonight.

"If we keep the same mentality, and guys make shots, we're going to be in a good spot."

Here are a few takeaways from Air Force's defeat:

Becker and Jackson nearly survive foul trouble in the limited front court

Corbin Green's absence due to illness was felt most with nine minutes left.

Nikc Jackson collected his fifth and final foul with score tied at 58-all and forced Beau Becker back on the floor with four fouls of his own. With 3:59 left, the latter fouled out as well, forcing the Falcons into a small-ball lineup with the 6-foot-4 Camden Vander Zwaag as a pseudo center.

From then on, the Lobos rattled off a 6-for-8 field goal streak to pull ahead for good.

"You come in this environment, and they had their little run in that first half," coach Joe Scott told AM 740 KVOR. "We stayed with it and showed a maturity. We had a much better understanding of what Air Force basketball is.

"If we play like that, we have the makings."

The two bigs poured in 16 points and pulled down five rebounds, combined, to aid Air Force's upset chance.

Falcons start slow, weather the storm once again

Air Force has two trends plaguing it in conference play: the Falcons get down early, sometimes by double digits; a comeback and more sound basketball team takes over soon after to pull back into the game.

In Friday's loss, it was a 15-4 deficit for the Falcons in the first 5:20. Then, Air Force trimmed it right back down to 26-23 by the 6:53 mark.

The early deficits have turned comebacks into a regular occurrence, but the team has ultimately been unable to turn the stretches into wins — playing an uphill battle each time that's been too steep.

In the second half, the Falcons pulled within a possession multiple times, including a 17-6 run right after the break, and even took the lead on several occasions.

Coach Joe Scott and company are left wondering what could've been if Air Force had kept things closer early.

Recap

Air Force did everything it could to overcome The Pit but fell just short on Friday at No. 25 New Mexico in an 81-73 loss.

It was the Falcons' third consecutive loss in conference play, continuing their trend of streaks. They started Mountain West play on a three-game losing streak before reeling off three-straight wins — all leading into their latest skid.

At the under-12 timeout, the Falcons held a 53-49 lead, in large part because of a 19-6 run to open the second half. In the end, it wasn't enough to overcome an early deficit completely.

Air Force's scoring was led by Rytis Petraitis with 19 points.