The Air Force and Navy rivalry turned 50 last year, advancing it in age beyond the point of polite decorum.
At this point there’s no mincing of words between these service academy football teams, who meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
“We want to beat the crap out of them,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “They want to beat the crap out of us.”
Air Force spur linebacker Kyle Floyd’s take?
“If they run it my way, and I hope they do, I’m knocking somebody out.”
But neither were finished.
Niumatalolo wrapped his thought with, “but I have tremendous respect for them.”
Floyd added, “These are the people we’re going to serve with in the future. That makes it all that much more important, just that camaraderie and playing against each other. It’s all fun and games until we line up on the other side of each other. But there’s that aspect of working together and being brothers in arms.”
Yes, rivalries between service academies are accompanied by a depth of importance found nowhere else in sports. Some programs truly hate each other. End of story. These games are more like tussles between brothers. They can get heated, to be sure, but they’ll also defend each other to the death. Literally.
Look no further for proof than the helmet stickers Navy is wearing this year to honor its former linebacker Caleb King (class of 2012), who was killed along with Air Force graduate Lt. Cmdr. James Brice Johnson in March when their dual-seated F/A-18 Super Hornet crashed about a mile from the runway near Key West, Fla.
“Each member of the student body at each one of the respective institutions, has said, ‘I’m willing to go serve. Send me where you need me. Tell me what my role is and I’m going,’” said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, a 1989 graduate of the academy. “That’s the part that really fires you up, that you have young men and young women who are willing to make that commitment.”
Because of the close proximity in which graduates from various academies serve, the importance of this game is always amplified.
“That’s why we come here, is to play games like that — physical, tough games,” said Air Force (1-3) nose guard Cody Gessler. “And really, it’s just bragging rights.”
Gessler is reminded of this everywhere, even when he visits his local sponsor family. The family’s patriarch, Col. Larry Fariss, last played for Air Force in 1974.
“I want to one day be able to look back and these games and know I left everything out there,” Falcons safety Garrett Kauppila said, “and be able to say I remember these games for the positives. I remember this game for an outcome that was desirable.”
Lately, such results have been harder to come by for Air Force (which has lost six of its last seven games against FBS competition and two straight against service academies) and Navy (which is 3-8 against FBS programs since beating Air Force last year and has gone 1-3 in its past four service academy games).
On Air Force’s current roster, only quarterback Arion Worthman has started a game against a service academy that the Falcons have won.
This will be the first time the Falcons and Midshipmen (2-2) have met since 1997 without one of them holding the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, as Army beat both last year. In 26 of the previous 29 meetings, the winner of this game has gone on to win the annual three-game round robin.
The importance of these games for their participants can’t be overstated, and it’s refreshing that the players don’t try to hide it.
Air Force senior guard Griffin Landrum said he gained a lifelong memory from his first game against Army as a freshman — and he didn’t even play a snap.
“That was awe-inspiring for me,” he said. “You try to prepare for each game the same way, but these are always so different,” Landrum said. “Starting on Monday, the way the coaching staff is, the edge the whole program has, and then you see all these important people walking around school because they’re here for the game. It’s different for sure, and it’s exciting.”