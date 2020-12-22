Air Force and Navy football will play on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The schools announced Tuesday that their 2021 game in Annapolis, Md., will move to Sept. 11 from Oct. 2. This move in date comes less than a week after an announced move in location of their next two games against Army, to Texas.
“This is an appropriate move for our country to have our Service Academies play on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in celebration of our armed forces,” Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a statement. “The game will be a fitting way to showcase the amazing future leaders of character from both academies on national television on this solemn anniversary. I would like to thank everyone involved for their cooperation and willingness to help make this a reality”
Air Force and Navy have traditionally played on the first Saturday of October. This will be the earliest they have played on the calendar.
This move was hinted about by Air Force coach Troy Calhoun earlier this year, when during a press conference he floated the idea of a game against Navy in early September.
CBS Sports Network will televise the game.
“We will use this nationally televised opportunity to reflect on the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. “Two Service Academies coming together to display our strength of unity and our determination to forever persevere.”