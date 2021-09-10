Haaziq Daniels, like all others who will compete for Air Force and Navy on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, was too young to remember the dark day.

But Daniels, the Falcons’ quarterback, grew up in New Jersey and grew up with ever-present reminders. He has been to New York to visit the memorial that now stands at the site.

“It was definitely something that was talked about in school all the time,” he said.

Air Force fullback Brad Roberts was 7 months old.

“I just remember stories of my parents telling me about the difference in airports and how traumatic that day was and how it just changed the American culture,” he said.

That they can’t remember is immaterial. What they understand is the significance and honor to be playing in a service academy game on the anniversary of the day.

“I’m just extremely honored to be able to play on that kind of stage on 9/11, just remembering all of those people,” Roberts said.

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun was the offensive coordinator at Wake Forest in 2001. He was sitting in a meeting when a graduate assistant burst into the room with news from New York.

Calhoun’s sister, Callie, had just finished school in New York, where she had commuted via the Lincoln Tunnel under the Hudson River into Manhattan. The familiarity with the area immediately made it personal.

“You just realize life is pretty short, so we better go make the most of it,” Calhoun said. “We better go live, and when you do something you better go do it with all your heart.”

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo’s brother was working at the Pentagon at the time. Niumatalolo was an assistant at UNLV. He turned on CNN when he heard of what he assumed was an accidental crash into one of the World Trade Center Towers.

“A lot of us saw the second one hit the tower,” Niumatalolo said. “We realized this isn’t an accident.”

So, why place this game on this date? When the move from the usual early October date for Air Force vs. Navy was announced in Dec. 2020, Falcons athletic director called it “appropriate” to have service academies play on the date in honor of the armed forces.

“The game will be a fitting way to showcase the amazing future leaders of character from both service academies on national television on this solemn anniversary,” Pine said in a press release in December.

The game will be broadcast on CBS.

From a football perspective, the game need not be played on a special date to drive home the importance. The winner of this matchup has gone on to capture the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy 21 of the past 24 years, but those three Army victories have occurred over the past four years. Air Force and Navy generally play close games, and the home team has won eight in a row. Both teams are stacked with players who were recruited by the other team, and many recruits currently in high school hold offers from both.

This is the game the alumni base cares most about. It’s the one players remember. It’s big in every way for these programs.

And this year, it has an extra element attached to it as it is played on Sept. 11, and a national audience awaits.

The players may not be old enough to remember 2001, but the sentiment within Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will find its way into all present on the sidelines and within the sellout crowd.

Niumatalolo said talking about that impact would be part of Navy's game preparation. And Air Force knows it must manage those feelings as well.

“We can’t get all emotional,” Daniels said. “We’ve just got to stick to who we are.”