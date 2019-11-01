On one hand, Air Force players know they must avoid the pratfalls of what-if thinking on Saturday.
On the other hand, it’s Army. So that should take care of itself.
As rivalries go, this is as heated as it gets for the Falcons. Between pre- and postgame run-ins last year, disparaging comments made by Black Knights coach Jeff Monken at the White House and even the kidnapping of Air Force’s mascot at West Point, these teams aren’t shy about their feelings about each other.
But those sentiments run only so deep.
“At the end, we’re part of one big brotherhood in the military,” Air Force guard Connor Vikupitz said. “I don’t take it personally and I don’t think they do either.”
But as far as stakes on the field are concerned, Air Force enters the game disappointed.
Had the Falcons (6-2) held onto a lead in the final minute at Navy, they’d be in position to capture the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy in front of the Falcon Stadium crowd for the first time since 2010.
Instead, they’ll settle for also-ran status, regardless of Saturday’s outcome.
“It’s one of those things where, of course we don’t like looking back and saying, ‘What if?’” slot receiver Ben Waters said. “We are a very good team right now and would like to continue to prove that. But of course there’s the, ‘What if we won that,’ ‘We should have won this.’”
The Falcons losses were highly damaging to two of their key goals – winning the Mountain West and Commander-in-Chief’s trophy. At Boise State, the Falcons led until the final minute of the third quarter. The Broncos picked up a key fourth down, Air Force was stymied on another, and Boise State tacked on a late score to win 30-19.
Because of that loss, the Falcons are likely in a situation where they’ll need to win out in league play and have Boise State stumble twice in order to make it into the Mountain West championship game.
They haven’t let that bother them on the field, however, as they’ve won four straight conference games in commanding fashion.
Now they’ll have to do the same in what is essentially a three-team service academy league in which they have already been knocked out of contention for a title.
“I would really like to have won that Navy game,” linebacker Kyle Johnson said. “I know Boise, we didn’t play good enough to win. But I think Navy, we probably beat ourselves. That’s really unfortunate to see.”
The other main goal for Air Force – bowl eligibility – has already been reached.
Army, on the other hand, has much to play for. The Black Knights (3-5), on a four-game losing streak, have their bowl hopes hanging by a thread and can still position themselves to win the CIC trophy.
“Nobody feels good about where we’re at,” said Army coach Jeff Monken, whose teams are coming off back-to-back double-digit victory seasons that included CIC trophies. “We’re disappointed, frustrated and ticked off. Our kids are playing hard. It’s not for a lack of effort, that’s for sure. It’s a lack of execution.”
Army is fighting injuries at quarterback and its season seemed derailed by its own close-call loss, a 24-21 double-overtime defeat at then-No. 7 Michigan.
Air Force, losers of two straight to the Black Knights, knows Army’s current struggles likely won’t mean much by the time kickoff rolls around at 1:30 p.m. at Falcon Stadium.
“With a rivalry game you can throw rank, record out the window,” Waters said. “It doesn’t matter. It’s going to be a great game, going to be a dogfight.”