LAS VEGAS – Tough to say who needed this more, Air Force or Isaiah Sanders.
The Falcons certainly were in position where nothing short of victory would have worked Friday, even if the triumph came in the form of a limp-across-the-finish-line 41-35 escape after holding a 20-point lead at UNLV.
It was Air Force’s first road victory in 11 months. It made bowl hopes far more realistic. And it showed the offense could operate at a dominant level.
“A victory’s always a victory, so we’ll take it no matter what the circumstance,” linebacker Kyle Johnson said after making 12 tackles, including 1.5 behind the line of scrimmage. “But we need to play better as a defense, definitely.”
Yes, no one is mistaking this for a masterpiece. UNLV (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West) punted only twice while compiling five drives that encompassed 10 or more plays or 80-plus yards and cashing in on a short field on another possession following a Falcons’ fumble.
The Rebels’ previously paltry passing offense hit 26-of-38 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our coverage was fairly close on a good number of the grabs,” coach Troy Calhoun said, “and the quarterback stuck some darts in there and they made some contested catches.”
Again, this wasn’t perfect. But Sanders and offense almost were.
The Falcons (3-4, 1-3) scored on their first seven possessions. Sanders completed his first nine attempts. He threw for 217 yards and ran for 173, the second time an Air Force quarterback had thrown for 200 and rushed for 100 in a game.
It wouldn’t be fair to say this came out of nowhere. Sanders threw for 289 yards over a pair of starts in September, and he memorably ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns in his breakout debut last year. So he had done some of this before. But never with all aspects coming together in the same game, and not for a while in a season that saw him rise to starter, miss a game with injury, and fall back to a backup role before stepping back in with Donald Hammond III out with an ankle.
In his past three extended appearances, Sanders had averaged just 2.4 yards over 59 carries and completed 53 percent of his passes with two interceptions.
“It’s a little sweeter,” Sanders said of his performance and the context under which it occurred. “I think you appreciate it a different way. I think for me, God’s been writing a story this whole year for me and he’s been teaching me a lot of things.”
There’s no telling where the season goes from here. UNLV has experienced such an uneven season that it’s impossible to ascertain just what this victory meant.
But if nothing else, Air Force successfully kicked the can down the road. They’ll enter a difficult stretch that includes a visit from Boise State and a trip to Army with the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy on the line riding a victory instead of a deflating loss.
And they’ll enter with a quarterback — Sanders or Hammond — brimming with confidence.
It wasn’t perfect, and two late turnovers were particularly worrisome, but for a team that entered with two wins in its past nine against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, perfection wasn’t the goal.
“Those are correctable,” Calhoun said. “Fortunately, you’re able to maybe go back and fix some of those mistakes with an outcome that you liked.”