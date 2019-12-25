Longtime Air Force football assistant coach Tom Miller died on Sunday in Arizona, an academy spokesman said.
Miller coached for 23 years for the Falcons under head coach Fisher DeBerry. He led the defensive line from 1984-89, outside linebackers from 1990-2004 and was the special teams coordinator from 2000-05. He coached kickers in 2005.
He mentored Outland Trophy winner Chad Hennings with Air Force.
"The coaching fraternity has lost one of its greatest coaches with the passing of Tom Miller," DeBerry said in a message to The Gazette. "Tom excelled in defensive line play and the kicking game. For 23 years his love for the game, the staff and his players was a legacy and example for all members of the coaching profession.
"Tom prepared his players extremely well in all areas of their responsibilities in academics, military and athletics. There was never a player that didn’t feel he was prepared for their military service and their chosen careers. Tom always loved to ski and he will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren! I am personally going to miss him and will always be indebted to his commitment of 23 years on the staff. We send our love to his family."
A 1969 graduate of Cortland State in New York, Miller began his coaching career at the high school level before stops at Davidson, The Citadel and Dartmouth. Following his time at Air Force he helped restart the program at CSU-Pueblo, where he spent three years as the associate head coach and special teams coordinator.
In semi-retirement in Arizona, Miller worked as a ski instructor and spent the 2017 season as athletic director and head football coach at Sedona Rock High School.