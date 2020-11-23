Air Force men’s basketball will open the Joe Scott Era (Part II) on Saturday against Cal State Northridge in a bubble event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They will play Seattle at the event Sunday.
The Falcons' nonconference schedule, released Monday, included Denver (Dec. 2) and Lamar (Dec. 5) at Clune Arena, followed by a trip to Drake (Dec. 13) before the conference slate opens Dec. 18 at Nevada.
The only other nonconference opponent is Utah Valley at home Dec. 23.
Air Force’s women open at 5 p.m. Wednesday as Denver visits. Air Force will then go to Colorado on Sunday. The nonconference slate includes trips to Oral Roberts (Dec. 16) and Denver (Dec. 20).
At this point, no fans will be allowed at Air Force home games because of COVID-19.