The winning streak continued Monday for Air Force men's soccer, though this time the Falcons just had to watch it unfold on a screen.
The NCAA Tournament bracket was released, and Air Force avoided a play-in game and will instead open against sixth-seeded Seton Hall on May 2 in the second round.
Eight teams in the 36-team draw open with play-in matches. Denver (6-2) was one of the eight, as it will open against UNC Greensboro (9-2-2) with the winner advancing to play fourth-seeded Stanford.
Air Force (6-4-2) will bypass that round and open in the round of 32 against the Pirates (9-1-3) in North Carolina. It was a nod of respect toward the Western Athletic Conference, which also placed Grand Canyon (8-1) as an at-large bid into the field.
The bracket assigns seeds only to the top eight teams.
The team watched the selection show together at the academy on Monday morning.
“We’re riding a hot win streak and want to keep it going,” midfielder Giuliano Daniel said. “All of us are excited to get down to North Carolina and get to competition again.”
The Falcons pulled off a stunning end to the season to earn an automatic bid. They won their final three regular-season games to earn a spot into the conference tournament as the sixth seed in the six-team field. In the opener, they erased a two-goal deficit to come from behind and beat San Jose State in penalty kicks. Then they beat the top two seeds in the semifinals and finals to capture the conference title.
Goalkeeper Kainoa Likewise keyed a defensive effort that helped the Falcons shut out their opponents in the tournament after that initial 2-0 deficit.
The Falcons have outscored opponents 15-5 over their six-game winning streak.
“We have a belief in ourselves as a team that we didn’t have before,” said Likewise, a graduate of Discovery Canyon in Colorado Springs. “We’re going to see how far this can go.”