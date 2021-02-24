Well, this was different.
The rim-rattling style and flow of the game, the little-used freshman providing the needed points and, ultimately, the outcome. All different.
And if any team needed something different, it was Air Force.
The Falcons topped New Mexico 62-55 on Wednesday, closing the home portion of the schedule with their first victory in more than a month.
“It’s a really good feeling,” said freshman Joe Octave, who came off the bench to score 18 points in 17 minutes as Air Force stopped a 10-game losing streak, the program’s longest in 13 years.
Octave’s previous career high had been 16. As in, 16 minutes. The 6-foot-4 guard from Southern California had never scored more than five points or attempted more than two shots in a game before this explosion that came on 7-of-9 shooting and included five rebounds and a steal.
But his stat line wasn’t the most improbable in this bizarre game. The Falcons won despite a spell of 15 minutes without a field goal. They survived that because they had built a 16-point lead — jumping out to leads of 15-2 and 27-11. This was after they had faced double-digit deficits in 17 of their past 18 games (in the other one they trailed by eight) but had made a habit of rallying in the second half to make the games competitive. It was flipped this time, with New Mexico coming back to take the lead at 32-30.
But Air Force zoomed back ahead, paced by an aggressive style that resulted in six dunks and a season-high 36 points in the paint. The most spectacular play came on a drive from senior Chris Joyce — in his final home game — as he flashed across the lane and remained suspended in the air long enough to jam it in with his right hand.
The Falcons (5-17, 3-15 Mountain West) had shown signs that this was coming. Their first five losses during the streak came by an average of 18.6 points. The next five, which came after sophomores Carter Murphy and Camden Vander Zwaag were reinstated and Abe Kinrade returned from an injury, came by an average of 4.4 points.
It helped that they were playing New Mexico (6-16, 2-14), which has struggled through a season played entirely outside of Albuquerque because of COVID-19 restrictions.
But it helped, too, that Octave came in and provided an offensive spark.
“I was just happy with his confidence level,” coach Joe Scott said. “Really, that’s what it was. To go out there and know he belongs and he played like he belongs, no questioning whatsoever. He played like the player he’s been becoming.”
The Falcons have two more games remaining — at Colorado State — before the Mountain West Tournament.
“There’s still a lot of games left to play,” said Octave, who said he feels like the team has time to make a run.
That would be different, too.