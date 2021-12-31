Air Force’s men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Fresno State has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Bulldogs’ program.
Per Mountain West policy, the teams will attempt to make the game up and if it cannot be rescheduled it will be declared a no contest.
The postponement comes after Air Force (8-4, 1-0 Mountain West) played its conference opener on Wednesday without five players because of COVID-19 protocol. The missing players included starters Lucas Moerman and Joseph Octave. Air Force still defeated Utah State 49-47 in the game that was held because the Falcons met the threshold of available players.
The Falcons had already made the trip to Fresno, Calif., for the game when it was postponed. The team was set to return to Colorado Springs late Saturday but will now attempt to return on an earlier flight.
Air Force's next game will be Tuesday at No. 20 Colorado State. The Rams (10-0, 0-0) haven’t played since Dec. 11 because of issues with the virus.
