Air Force men's basketball is facing an uphill climb this year, and the Mountain West's preseason poll confirmed as much.

The Falcons received the fewest votes to finish 11th in the projected standings, eight votes behind San Jose State. The two were also picked to finish at the bottom of the conference last season, though the margin was 17 votes.

Air Force will welcome a program-record 19 opponents to Clune Arena in coach Joe Scott's third year as it looks to build on an 11-18 record last season — followed by a first-round, Mountain West tournament elimination. The Falcons went 4-13 in conference play.

A.J. Walker's graduation is the largest roster change from last year. Sophomore Ethan Taylor will largely be tasked with replacing his production after a standout first year.

The team begins its campaign Nov. 7 at Bowling Green before a seven-game home stand.

Colorado State was picked to finish fourth just a year after being named the favorite by six votes.

Senior guard Isaiah Stevens was named to the preseason all-conference team but will miss a portion of the season after an injury.

Wyoming junior Graham Ike was named the favorite to win Mountain West Player of the Year.

2022-23 MOUNTAIN WEST PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

(First-Place Votes) Points

1. San Diego State (16) 216

2. Wyoming (4) 204

3. Boise State 166

4. Colorado State 156

5. New Mexico 136

6. UNLV 110

7. Fresno State 101

8. Utah State96

9. Nevada 73

10. San Jose State 35

11. Air Force 27

2022-23 PRESEASON ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM

G Isaiah Stevens, Sr., Colorado State

G Jamal Mashburn Jr., Jr. New Mexico

G Matt Bradley Sr., San Diego State

F Graham Ike, Jr., Wyoming

G Hunter Maldonado, Sr., Wyoming

Preseason Player of the Year

Graham Ike, Jr., F, Wyoming

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Darrion Trammell, Sr., G, San Diego State

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Joseph Hunter, G, Fresno State