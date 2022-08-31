The Falcons know they can soar in their own gym. And they plan to do just that.

The Air Force men's basketball team posted a winning record at Clune Arena last year. So it may be no coincidence that the Falcons tweaked their schedule, giving them a program-record 19 home games.

The season will begin on the road road at Bowling Green on Nov. 7 according to the 2022-23 schedule released Wednesday.

The Mountain West's 18-game, league schedule has the Falcons tipping off the conference year at San Diego State on Dec. 28.

Air Force lost its only matchup with the Aztecs last year, 76-64. A.J. Walker, who's since graduated, led the way with 27 points in the loss. It was part of an 11-18 record for the team and 4-13 mark in conference.

The Falcons will host Nevada and Utah State in their next two conference games, setting up an early, conference-season gauntlet before they head to Colorado State. The Aggies took two of three from Air Force, including an elimination win, 83-56, to knock it out of the Mountain West tournament.

The Rams will later travel to the academy Feb. 7 to finish up the two-game series.

UNLV and Boise State are the only two conference teams with only one matchup, with the Broncos coming to Air Force and the lone matchup against the Rebels on the road.

San Jose State will end the Falcons' conference season March 4 before the Mountain West tournament runs March 8-11.

All conference games will be subject to scheduling change for a national broadcast on either CBS Sports or FOX Sports. Games could even be moved to different nights, at the discretion of the broadcast.

As part of their non-conference stretch, the Falcons will host Delaware, Texas A&M-Commerce, Portland, USC-Upstate, Mississippi Valley State, Montana and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Outside of the seven-game home stand, the Falcons will travel to Portland State on Dec. 3 and Northern Colorado on Dec. 20, sandwiching another three-game homestand against South Dakota, Arkansas State and Tarleton State before the league year starts.

Seven of the 13 teams in the Falcons' non-conference schedule had winning records last year, with three playing past their conference tournaments.

Montana, South Dakota and Arkansas State were all opponents for the Falcons last year, with the program going winless against the trio.