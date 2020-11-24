The home opener for Air Force men’s basketball won’t take place as planned.
Cases of COVID-19 within Denver’s program prompted the Pioneers to postpone a Dec. 2 trip to Clune Arena, the teams announced Tuesday. The teams will try to reschedule the game.
This leaves just two scheduled home games on the Falcons’ nonconference schedule – Lamar on Dec. 5 and Utah Valley on Dec. 23.
The Falcons open the season this weekend with two games in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. They’ll play California State Northridge on Saturday and Seattle on Sunday.