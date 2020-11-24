Ameka.jpg

Air Force Falcons guard Ameka Akaya (11) drives toward the basket as Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) defends during the second half Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Clune Arena on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

The home opener for Air Force men’s basketball won’t take place as planned.

Cases of COVID-19 within Denver’s program prompted the Pioneers to postpone a Dec. 2 trip to Clune Arena, the teams announced Tuesday. The teams will try to reschedule the game.

This leaves just two scheduled home games on the Falcons’ nonconference schedule – Lamar on Dec. 5 and Utah Valley on Dec. 23.

The Falcons open the season this weekend with two games in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. They’ll play California State Northridge on Saturday and Seattle on Sunday.

