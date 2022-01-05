Air Force basketball has another unexpected hole in the schedule and is exploring options to fill it.
The Falcons’ home game set for Saturday against UNLV was postponed on Wednesday by the Mountain West because of COVID-19 cases within the Runnin’ Rebels program.
This is the second postponement in a week for Air Force, which also had its Jan. 1 game at Fresno State called off. With no game scheduled on midweek next week because of holes created by the odd-numbered 11 teams in the conference, Air Force now isn’t scheduled to play again until Jan. 15 against Nevada. Prior to Tuesday night’s 67-59 loss at No. 20 Colorado State, the Falcons had played just one game in 13 days over the holidays.
“That concerns me a little bit,” coach Joe Scott said. “So our preparation… I don’t know. We’ll have to come up with some alternatives if that’s possible.
“I’m exploring all alternatives.”
Scott said a potential alternative would be adding a game to the schedule. He had assistant David Metzendorf analyzing schedules of other teams after the UNLV postponement on Wednesday to find a potential match, but there are multiple variables to consider. First, the schedules have to align. It would be ideal if the geography made sense. But also, the Falcons would have to worry about the NCAA’s limit of games, particularly if the Mountain West is successful in rescheduling games that have been pushed back.
Air Force also has its own cases of COVID-19 to consider. The Falcons were without six players when they visited Fort Collins on Tuesday, with starters Lucas Moerman, Joseph Octave and A.J. Walker among those missing. Moerman and Octave are due back soon, but Walker is behind them on his 10-day clock in which he must remain out of competition, depending on test results and any updates to conference policy.
Adding to the frustration is the fact that the Falcons (8-5, 1-1 Mountain West) are playing well. They beat Utah State in the conference opener on Dec. 29 and mounted a serious upset bid against the Rams despite the large number of missing players.
“That will be our focus is getting those guys back and hopefully maintain our competitive edge that we seem to have right now,” Scott said.
