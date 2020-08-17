A longtime Air Force prep school assistant and a former Denver player have joined Joe Scott’s coaching staff with the Falcons.
The program announced the hiring of Maj. Marc Holum and Cam Griffin on Monday, moves that complete Scott’s first staff in his return to the program.
Holum, a 2006 Air Force grad, has spent the past 13 years as an assistant at the prep school. He played for the Falcons under Scott as a freshman and sophomore during the coach’s first tenure with the program. Holum then served as a captain for the 2005-06 Falcons team that went 24-7 — the best record in team history. He was a four-year letter winner for Air Force and appeared in 72 games.
He graduated with a social science degree from the academy and was stationed at Vandenburg Air Force Base in California. He continued playing and coached basketball while in the Air Force.
Holum remains on active duty and will serve in Air Force’s military coach role.
Griffin played under Scott at Denver from 2011-15, playing in 102 games with 56 starts. Though just 6-foot-4, he led the team in rebounding as a junior and senior and ranks seventh all-time in steals for the Pioneers.
He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Abilene Christian and served last year as an assistant at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla.
“I am excited to have Marc and Cam join our staff,” Scott said. “Having former players on our staff will be extremely helpful and beneficial to our players, both on and off the court. Their collective experiences as part of championship teams will help bolster the process of revitalizing the program.”
Scott’s staff consists of associate head coach Sydney Johnson and assistants David Metzendorf and Jared Czech in addition to Griffin and Holum.