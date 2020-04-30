Air Force basketball added yet another layer to its Ivy League connections on Thursday as it announced the hiring of Columbia assistant Jared Czech.
Czech spent the 2013-14 season as a graduate manager under new Falcons coach Joe Scott at Denver.
"Jared is a tireless worker. His passion and energy make him a perfect fit with our staff," Scott said. "He has a great understanding of what we'll be doing at the Academy, both on and off the court. His experience will make him a vital part of our staff."
Czech spent the past four seasons at Columbia, with responsibilities that included recruiting and player development. In 2014-15 he was the director of basketball operations for New Jersey Institute of Technology.
"I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Scott's staff," Czech said. "Coach Scott has been one of my most influential mentors both professionally and personally. I look forward to coaching and helping our student-athletes as we re-energize the Air Force basketball program."
Like Scott, Czech is a New Jersey native. And like everyone else on what is now a four-person staff, he spent time at an Ivy League program.
Scott was a Princeton graduate who spent eight years as an assistant with the Tigers and, later, three years as head coach. He guided Air Force for four seasons from 2000-04 and on March 31 was rehired by the Falcons.
Associate head coach Sydney Johnson starred as a player at Princeton and served as the program’s head coach for four seasons. Johnson then stayed in the northeast as the coach at Fairfield in Connecticut for eight years.
Assistant David Metzendorf’s young career included four seasons in the Ivy League with Cornell.