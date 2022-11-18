Air Force's cross country team will compete in the NCAA Cross Country Championship for the fifth consecutive year when the event begins Saturday morning in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The men's team, which won the Mountain West Conference championship in October, enters as the eighth-ranked team, according to the pre-championship edition of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association Division I national coaches poll released Monday. The Falcons finished fourth in the NCAA Mountain Regional which took place earlier in the month.
Air Force seniors Ryan Johnson and Ethan Marshall finished 10 and 15th in the men's 10K with times of 28 minutes, 11 seconds and 28:17.9, respectively.
Sophomore Halle Hamilton will represent the Air Force Falcons' women's cross country team at the national meet after qualifying with her 12th-place finish in the NCAA Mountain Regional in 20:24.2 in the women's 6K.