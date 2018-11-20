Air Force men’s soccer coach Doug Hill got a head start with his scouting of Sunday’s opponent in the NCAA Tournament round of 16, Indiana, when he sat down for his annual viewing of the College Cup, NCAA soccer’s equivalent to the Final Four, a year ago.
Hill watched as the Hoosiers beat North Carolina in a semifinal to advance to the 2017 national championship where Stanford won, 1-0, with a golden goal in extra time.
Now, Hill’s team has to go through the Hoosiers (18-2-1), seeded second in the 2018 field of 48, if the Falcons are to match the program’s deepest NCAA Tournament run.
“I don’t think I miss any Final Fours with the dream of trying to get there,” Hill said Tuesday.
“The dream’s alive, because we’re still playing.”
Hill will get a closer look at some familiar faces Sunday, as the Hoosiers returned six of their top seven in points from last year. The exception was leading scorer Mason Toye, who netted 10 goals as a freshman, before being picked seventh overall in the MLS SuperDraft by Minnesota United and spending part of this season in Colorado Springs on loan with Switchbacks FC.
Back for the Hoosiers, however, is Andrew Gutman, who leads the team with 11 goals, and Trevor Swartz, who leads the nation with 13 assists.
“They have a lot of players that could’ve went pro. I know there’s MLS teams that were after a couple,” Hill said. “Some of those players decided to stay, because they want to win a national championship.”
The Falcons are hoping the use the Hoosiers’ top ranking and lofty expectations against them.
“I’d say that’s our best advantage right now is that none of the pressure is on us,” said senior forward Klint Parker who scored in tournament wins over Central Arkansas and No. 15 Denver. “We can go out there and play our game, have fun and all the pressure is on the teams that we’re facing. They’re the ones who are expected to do the big things.”
The Falcons’ game to this point has been an aggressive press from its group of speedy forwards including Parker, Austin Dewing and Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year Tucker Bone. The Falcon coach plans to stick with that approach regardless of opponent.
“What got us here, we’re going to continue, I think,” Hill said. “Are we going to adjust certain things? Maybe with certain personnel and whether they track inside or outside and where they attack from.”
The decorated Falcon attack, which has posted six goals in two NCAA Tournament matches, serves as a good test for a defense that has yet to allow a goal in the run of play in the first two tournament wins. The only tournament goal conceded by Air Force came off a Denver set piece.
“That’s a huge advantage for us, getting to train with against some of the best players, I believe, in the country,” senior center back David Louthan said. “Just learning some of those little tricks and learning the things they do in practice every day gives me a big advantage because I know what to look for, and our coaches also do a great job of giving me a good scout.”
It will likely take a complete performance to keep the Falcons’ season aloft beyond Sunday, but Hill seems to believe his team is capable.
“Defense wins championships, but goals win games,” Hill said. “I think we can do both.”