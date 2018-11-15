After Senior Day was spoiled by snow, Air Force’s men’s soccer team made the most of one final 2018 game at Cadet Soccer Stadium on Thursday, beating Central Arkansas, 4-0, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The goals came from four seniors, and the Falcons closed their home schedule 10-0 and set a program record with a 16th win of the season.
“Great team effort,” Air Force coach Doug Hill said. “I think everybody did their part tonight.”
The back line anchored by goalkeeper Andrea Seazzu and senior David Louthan was strong throughout, posting a clean sheet that required only three saves from the junior. The Falcons attack, one of the most dangerous in the nation, took a little longer to get going but made up for lost time in the second half.
After a scoreless first 45 minutes, midfielder Danny Han settled a cross from classmate Austin Dewing in traffic and opened the scoring in the 56th minute with a low, powerful shot to the left side of goal.
Just over a minute later, Han played a long ball for Klint Parker, who chased it down and powered a shot past UCA keeper Marc Olsen.
“He’s pretty quick and fast. I put that in front of him, and I knew he was going to put it away,” Han said. “It’s a great team effort.”
In the 79th minute, Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year Tucker Bone added his name to the scoresheet, taking a feed after an impressive run from JT D’Emidio and chipping a shot over Olsen, who was nowhere near his line.
It was Bone’s team-leading 13th goal of the season and a unique one for his career.
“It’s not typically how I score goals. That’s probably my first chip goal since my four years of being here,” Bone said.
“Obviously, initial intentions are to slip it near or far post, and he was far out standing straight up so I went for the chip on that, lifted it nicely. Once it hit its peak, I knew it was going in.”
The final goal came from the penalty spot, as James Sims started the celebration in the 82nd minute. The festivities for the program’s second home NCAA Tournament match started much earlier, as the Wings of Blue descended on the field before the match, and the Air Force band and plenty of cadets on hand made their presence known throughout.
“It’s amazing,” Bone said.
“We can’t thank everyone who has helped enough. Getting that 16th win for the program, setting the record, it means everything.”
The win sees the Falcons continue their NCAA Tournament run Sunday in Denver against the No. 15 seed Pioneers.
“We’re excited,” sophomore defender Joe Ortiz said. “We saw the draw, and I feel like we couldn’t be in a better place as a team, so we’re ready for Sunday.”
Hill also likes where his team sits after the defense shut down the Missouri Valley champions and the offense appeared to get back on track Thursday after not scoring in the previous two matches.
“With that defense we had tonight, I think we can make a little bit of a run,” Hill said.