DENVER • The easiest goal of senior Klint Parker’s Air Force career quickly became his favorite following the Falcons’ 2-1 win over No. 15 Denver in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at University of Denver Soccer Stadium.
In the 13th minute, with the Falcons’ pressure already forcing mistakes along the Pioneers’ back line, Parker capitalized on a critical error. A DU defender headed the ball back towards keeper Will Palmquist, but Palmquist had left his line and could only watch as the ball rolled past him towards an unattended goal.
Not taking any chances, Parker gave chase and touched the ball over the line from a couple feet away to give the Falcons an early advantage with his 18th career goal.
“That was one of easier (ones), but I’ll tell you what, it was probably my favorite goal of my career because you wouldn’t believe how many players would just end their run there,” Parker said. “The ball was potentially going to hit the post there ... I don’t know, but say it did, the goalie comes back and picks that one up.”
Parker and fellow senior forwards Austin Dewing and Tucker Bone kept swarming the Denver defense and reaped the benefits later in the first half. After a near DU own goal, Falcon substitute Aaron Uribe made an immediate impact by earning a penalty kick after being tripped up in the box.
The sophomore gave way to Dewing, who nonchalantly deposited the ball into the lower right side of goal after Palmquist guessed left for a 2-0 Falcon lead. It was the result of practice and faith for the Falcon senior.
“Definitely a little prayer first,” Dewing said of his pre-PK routine, “but also just repetition. We’ve been practicing PKs a lot, and I knew I could do it for my team.”
That was enough for the Air Force defense to see the program into the round of 16 for just the second time. Falcon coach Doug Hill named centerback David Louthan and holding midfielder James Sims, both seniors, as unsung heroes for their defensive efforts.
“I’m going to enjoy this night, enjoy this feeling. It’s awesome to have seniors like that,” Hill said.
“I got a little choked up hugging some of them because you want it for them, but it’s not easy. It came from hard work.”
Louthan spent most of the afternoon tracking DU star Andre Shinyashiki, while Sims was assigned to Moshe Perez, the hand who feeds the mouth that is Shinyashiki, in Hill’s words.
Shinyashiki entered, and exited, with 28 goals, the most in the country by an eight-goal margin.
“It’s funny that they’re cousins, but James is shutting down (Perez), and David Louthan is tracking (Shinyashiki) the whole way through,” Hill said.
The duo was practically perfect in the run of play, as the Pioneers’ only goal came when Perez put a set piece just inside the top corner of the far post in the opening minutes of the second half.
That made for a tense final 40-plus minutes for Air Force, but goalkeeper Andrea Seazzu and his back line were up to the task thanks in part to a critical clearing header from Louthan that soon allowed the Falcons to celebrate with a solid and sometimes rowdy contingent of cadets who made the trip North.
“Those guys are absolutely amazing,” Dewing said. “Our offense tends to get a lot of praise, but our defense is so good.”
The defense will likely need to be good once again in next Sunday’s third round, as the Falcons travel to Indiana to face the No. 2 national seed Hoosiers next Sunday.
It’s a test Bone is looking forward to.
“The hardest (challenge) I’ve faced since being here, soccer-wise at least,” Bone said. “Just an incredible opportunity, I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”
And while it may not come as easily, Parker is hoping to continue his scoring streak after finding the back of the net in each of the Falcons’ tournament wins thus far.
“I think I did something tonight that just kinda follows my character on that play and follows the team’s character. That’s the kinda team we are. Tucker, Austin, all the guys out there would’ve done the exact same thing. That’s why we’re in the position we’re in,” Parker said.
“Hopefully, I can get three in a row.”