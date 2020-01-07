Keaton Van Soelen shared his pregame premonition with Air Force assistant Nate Zandt.
“I’m going to dunk on Queta,” the Falcons junior said of Utah State’s decorated 7-foot sophomore.
“I said, ‘OK, Keaton,’” Zandt said. “Can’t say I believed him, though.”
On Tuesday night it didn’t matter how far-fetched the scenario, Air Force did it behind the juice of the largest home crowd since 2013.
The Falcons not only upset Utah State, they dominated the defending Mountain West champions 79-60.
And Van Soelen not only dunked on Neemias Queta, he took the defending Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year off the dribble from the top of the key and finished with a posterizing two-handed throwdown.
“I think this was the best I’ve seen us play to this point,” said Ryan Swan, who scored 31 points with 11 rebounds for the Falcons.
Air Force trailed by 12 points early, then closed the first half on a 9-0 run. That was followed by a game-changing 16-0 run in the second half, and when the dust settled the Falcons had outscored the Aggies 57-26 over the final 24 minutes.
And this was a Utah State team picked unanimously to win the Mountain West. It has wins this season over Florida and LSU. It was ranked No. 15 a month ago. A handful of seats on press row were filled with NBA scouts there to watch Queta and Sam Merrill, the defending Player of the Year in the conference.
Yet it was Air Force throwing down the highlight dunks and emptying its bench in a second half that kept the crowd of 4,563 – mostly cadets making a more-or-less mandatory appearance – entertained despite the 9 p.m. start because of the ESPN2 broadcast.
“Just like football,” the cadets chanted, reminding Utah State of a 31-7 victory at Falcon Stadium this past season.
“We just looked like a very disconnected team down the stretch, that’s very concerning,” Aggies coach Craig Smith said.
Utah State (13-5, 2-3 Mountain West) has now lost three in a row, with setbacks at UNLV and vs. No. 7 San Diego State.
Air Force (8-8, 2-2) felt it earned this one through its grit. Utah State entered with the No. 2 ranking nationally in rebounding, yet the Falcons outrebounded it 50-29.
Despite the presence of Queta, who was limited to 18 minutes because of foul trouble, the Falcon outscored the visitors 40-24 in the paint and even blocked two shots compared to their one.
Swan has averaged 24.5 points over his past four games and again took on the brunt of the scoring load for the Falcons, with A.J. Walker adding 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
“That was the biggest crowd I ever played in front of, so that was fun,” said the sophomore point guard.
But it was down the stat sheet where Air Force really found its advantages. Sid Tomes had eight points, six assists, five rebounds, no turnovers and one steal. He also took the job of guarding Merrill and held him to 4-of-12 shooting and 10 points.
“We knew Xs and Os weren’t going to get it done itself,” Tomes said. “We had an extra chip on our shoulder, extra edge to beat a team like that. So I think that’s the difference.”
Tomes hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to start the run that closed the half and began to change the game.
“The only thing in my head was, let’s make a play,” he said. “And I did that. From that, that translated to defense, and then back to offense. Once we get that flow going, it’s hard to stop us, I feel like.”
Chris Joyce added eight points, four rebounds and two assists. Van Soelen scored nine points, with eight rebounds two assists, two blocks and no turnovers.
This year, it’s been difficult to maintain belief in Air Force. A strong finish to last year was followed by a 2-5 November. And even as momentum has built, the Falcons entered on a 1-2 stretch with losses to Drake and UNLV and wins only over teams ranked outside the Top 150 in the power rankings.
Yet, there was coach Dave Pilipovich, writing only “Rebound” and “Defend” on the white board before the game, confident the offense would take care of itself. And there was Van Soelen, making bold proclamations to a coach who didn’t fully believe him.
And everything came to fruiting.
“After the play, he told me, ‘You did it,’” Van Soelen said of his follow-up conversation with Zandt. “I was like, ‘I told you.’”