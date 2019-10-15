HENDERSON, Nev. • Air Force was picked by conference media to finish eighth in the Mountain West this season despite finishing sixth last season and keeping intact nearly the entire roster.

Utah State was picked to win the conference, followed by San Diego State, New Mexico and Nevada. Boise State, Fresno State and UNLV round out the teams picked ahead of Air Force, with Colorado State, Wyoming and San Jose State picked behind it.

“I think maybe reading into it, there were quite a bit of transfers last year who were sitting out and are now becoming eligible,” Air Force men’s basketball coach Dave Pilipovich said. “And maybe some of the teams who were behind us last year, they’re thinking they’re going to be better with the enhancement of the transfers becoming eligible.”

Here were other thoughts from coaches around the league about Air Force and their prospects for the season:

“Air Force is going to be very good. Coach Pilipovich does a great job and is a tremendous person, and they’ve got some tremendous players and were very young. They’re going to be a threat, obviously, to everybody; and I know they have very high expectations. You know, you see the polls, and everyone is always asking us about our polls because last year we were picked ninth and ended up winning the league. Polls are polls. They’re exciting. Everyone likes to talk about them and that whole deal, but at the end of the day I guess it’s just the level of respect you have earned.

So, to see that I guess I was a little surprised, but the Mountain West conference is going to be really deep this year. There’s no doubt, at least in my eyes, that the depth of the league this year is going to be so much greater than it was last year.

- Craig Smith, Utah State coach

•••

“They’re always tough to play. You ask our football team. They went up there last week against the triple-option and had a hard time. The Princeton offense that the basketball team runs is always unique and tough to play, especially if you have a quick turnaround. Coach P does a great job. They have everybody back. They’re going to be a challenge for everybody this year.”

- Justin Hutson, Fresno State coach

•••

They’re the ones lying in the weeds. They’ve got five seniors. Those guys know how to play. They’ve got talent, great coaches, a home-court advantage. They’re going to be good. Mark my words. They’re going to be a good team. Ol’ Dave, he’s a sly one. He thinks nobody’s noticing. I’ve noticed.

•••

- Leon Rice, Boise State coach

“I think Coach P has done a great job with building and what he was able to do with those guys and took a nice little step last year. … Obviously with a lot of guys returning there’s an expectation for them going into the season as well.”

- Allen Edwards, Wyoming coach