Air Force’s climb can reach a new level Saturday.
If the Falcons (8-11, 3-4 Mountain West) win at lowly San Jose State, they would hit the .500 mark in conference play at the deepest point in a season in six years.
That was also the last time the Falcons won four out of five games in conference play, a feat it would also secure with a victory over the Spartans (3-15, 0-6).
And prior to hitting those marks in 2012-13 in coach Dave Pilipovich’s first full season, the Falcons hadn’t achieved either since the conclusion of their five-season apex from 2003-08.
Analysis: Cadet support has returned at Clune Arena as part of 'movement' led by Air Force football player
It’s the .500 mark that seems to have the most attention from the team, as Air Force would no longer have “losing record” attached to its name among its Mountain West peers.
“Exactly, that’s the plan,” junior forward Lavelle Scottie said. “That is the plan. Actually, that’s just one goal. We want to do better than get to .500, we want to have a winning record by the end of the season and we’re on the right path to do it.”
The Falcons are at this point after winning home games over San Diego State, UNLV and Boise State. Also in there was a loss at now-No. 7 Nevada.
Since beating Air Force in overtime Feb. 18, 2017, San Jose State won just one of 27 Mountain West games. Second-year coach Jean Prioleau’s team has lost its six Mountain West games this season by an average of 25 points.
PLAYER TO STOP
Noah Baumann: The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard scored 29 points in a loss to Utah State, making 7-of-10 3-point attempts. If he can heat up from the outside and take attention away from 6-10 center Michael Steadman, the Falcons could find themselves in a tough spot defensively.
ROAD HAS LONG BEEN UNKIND
As Air Force tries to buck recent trends for the program, it will have to overcome an issue that has plagued it for decades — performing on the road. The Falcons are 42-253 all-time in conference road games, including an 0-3 mark this year with three double-digit losses. San Jose State is the one conference venue in which the Falcons (3-3 there) do not have a losing record. The Spartans have won two of the past three in San Jose.
KEY STAT
Air Force has won four in a row when freshman point guard A.J. Walker scores in double figures. Walker, averaging 10.6 ppg in Mountain West play, has given the team a needed consistent third scoring option to complement junior forwards Lavelle Scottie (17.3 ppg in MW action) and Ryan Swan (12.8). Walker is hitting 52.9 percent of his 3-point attempts and owns a 14-to-7 assist-to-turnover margin in seven league games.