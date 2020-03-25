Two candidates have emerged for the men's basketball coaching vacancy at Air Force, sources have told The Gazette.
Former Falcons coach Joe Scott, now an assistant at Georgia, and Richmond associate head coach Marcus Jenkins, a former Air Force player under Scott, are reportedly interviewing this week.
The academy would not confirm any details of the search or even if athletic director Nathan Pine is conducting interviews remotely as a result of the coronavirus.
Other names that have been tied to the coaching search are Rob Ehsan, most recently the coach at Alabama-Birmingham, Missouri assistant Chris Hollender, whose seven-year stint on Army’s staff overlapped with Pine’s time in the West Point athletic department, and an unidentified current NBA assistant coach.
Sources within college basketball have said the view remains that Scott is the front-runner from the opening.
Now, 54, Scott was at Air Force from 2000-2004, where he took over a program that had never enjoyed a winning season in conference play and by his fourth season claimed a Mountain West championship. A New Jersey native who played at Princeton, he left following that championship season to take over for his alma mater. He has since coached at Denver and as an assistant at Holy Cross and Georgia. At Holy Cross, he crossed paths with Pine, who was the athletic director at the time.
Jenkins earned the Falcon Award, given for hustle and unselfish play, for Air Force during the 2003-04 Mountain West championship season in which Air Force earned its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1962. He served as a logistics officer at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana and has coached collegiately as an assistant at Richmond (2007-11), Princeton (2011-15) and again with the Spiders from 2015-present. He played a role in Richmond’s revival this past season under former Air Force coach Chris Mooney. The Spiders went 24-7, including 9-1 in February and March, and sat No. 38 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and were considered a threat to make a run in the NCAA Tournament when COVID-19 put an early end to the season.
Richmond went 9-3 on the road, which has to stand out as an attractive statistic for a Falcons program that has gone 18-78 away from Clune Arena over the past six years.
The Falcons have had a vacancy since Dave Pilipovich was fired after eight years March 9. Since then, sophomore point guard A.J. Walker — a two-year starter who averaged 11.1 points per game last year — has entered the transfer portal. Sophomore Nick Rene and freshman Marcus Hill are also in the portal, with Hill already committing to St. Edwards in Austin, Texas. Rene is still seeking his next spot. Neither Rene nor Hill played this past season.