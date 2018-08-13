Air Force continues to garner national attention with its Air Power Legacy Series uniforms. The 2018 version of the special uniforms were unveiled on Monday, paying homage to the AC-130 aircraft.

Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and Yahoo Sports immediately posted stories featuring images of the new uniforms, which have become a point of interest since the series debuted in 2016 with a Sharktooth design that mimicked the nose art on the Flying Tigers in World War II and later on A-10s.

The uniforms were worn twice in each of the past two regular seasons and in the 2016 Arizona Bowl. The Falcons are 5-0 while wearing the uniforms.