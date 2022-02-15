Late-night start, marquee opponent, national television broadcast, droves of cadets in attendance – it’s a formula that’s worked before for Air Force basketball.
The Falcons host Boise State at 8 p.m. Wednesday on FS1 and the academy is making a push to bring cadets to Clune Arena. The incentives include free pizza, extra sleep for the Group and Squad with the best turnout and other perks if more than 2,000 cadets come to the game.
This was a similar approach used for some of the biggest wins in recent years for the Falcons. On Jan. 7, 2020, Air Force crushed eventual Mountain West champion Utah State 79-60 in a game that tipped at 9 p.m. Before that, on Jan. 16, 2019 in another 9 p.m. game, the Falcons exploded for 106 points in a blowout of UNLV on ESPN.
It will take something similarly special for the Falcons (10-13, 3-9 Mountain West) on Wednesday against a Broncos team ranked No. 39 nationally by the NCAA’s NET rankings and clawing to position itself for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Boise State (19-6, 10-2) won 14 in a row from Dec. 2 through Jan. 28 – including a 62-56 win over Air Force on Jan. 18 – and has since dropped two of four, falling to fellow Mountain West contender’s Wyoming and Colorado State.
The Broncos are led by 6-foot-7 forward Abu Kigab (13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds per game) and feature Tyson Degenhart (10.5 ppg), who figures to be the top competition for Air Force's Ethan Taylor for the Mountain West Freshman of the Year Award.
“I think every game is an opportunity for us,” Air Force coach Joe Scott said. “Just look at who we’re playing, San Diego State, Boise State, Wyoming.
“They are nothing but opportunities for us.”
The Falcons played perhaps their best half of the year this past Saturday, shooting better than 60 percent on the road at San Diego State against their No. 1-rated defense. Air Force went on to lose the game 76-64, stretching their current losing streak to five.
After Boise State comes a trip to No. 22 Wyoming on Saturday.
Scott, whose team has four freshman and a sophomore among the top eight in minutes played, believes the difficulty of the second half of the Mountain West schedule will help his team, particularly if it can compete like it did against the Aztecs.
“They’re growing up,” he said.