LAS VEGAS – Facing an extreme challenge, Air Force basketball displayed flashes of up-to-the-task talent, positioned itself for something spectacular, but ultimately exited with disappointment.
The Falcons's season ended with a 73-60 loss Thursday to No. 5 San Diego State at the Mountain West quarterfinals — a game that saw Air Force lead for more than 21 minutes, fall behind after an 0-for-11 cold snap in the second half, then creep back within six in the closing minutes.
In so many respects, the game summarized the journey of a senior class that will go down among the program's most talented, committed and, in some respects, accomplished , but without a win/loss record to show for it..
“Fought through a lot of adversity not only this year but in our whole careers, and it was fun,” said senior Caleb Morris, who scored 12 points in Thursday’s loss. “It was a good ride.”
Was Thursday’s game a success because the Falcons, 17-point underdogs, shot 60% in the first half, led by eight early in the second half and saw their cadet-athletes put a serious scare into a potential No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed? Or were the positives of this day spoiled because the Falcons (12-20) made just six second-half field goals and lost by double digits?
And was this class a success because they had so many big moments — wins over each Mountain West team except Nevada over the past three years, opening round wins in three of the past four years in the conference tournament and individual stars in Lavelle Scottie (who finished No. 4 all-time in scoring for the program with 1,546 points) and Ryan Swan (No. 19 in scoring with 1,094 points)?
And there’s the fact that the five — Scottie, Swan, Morris, Sid Tomes and LeSean Brown — stayed, have been exemplary cadets and are on track to graduate and serve as officers, an issue that plagued coach Dave Pilipovich earlier in his tenure when standouts like Tre’ Coggins, Matt Mooney, Cam Michael and Darrius Parker opted to leave.
Do those positives trump the inability to give the program its first winning record in seven years and a drop from sixth place in the Mountain West a year ago to ninth this year, albeit in a league that by most measures saw improvement from its top half?
Take away the four-year run of success the program experienced midway through the last decade, and the four seasons led by this class stack up with any in the 40 years the team has played as a member of a conference.
Ultimately, it will be athletic director Nathan Pine’s perspective that matters as he evaluates the direction of the program and the future of coach Dave Pilipovich.
There were no announcements from Air Force in the aftermath of the loss.
“Everybody wants to win the championship or whatever it is, but I know deep in my heart the relationships I made, you know, the experiences we’ve had, the successes we’ve had, I’ll never forget that,” guard Sid Tomes said. “People can say what they want, but this senior class has brought a different swag. Just brought a different swag.
“I’m getting emotional thinking about it, but they’re going to remember us.”
The Falcons had never defeated a top-10 opponent and never advanced to the conference semifinals, and it made a run at both on Thursday.
Sophomore point guard A.J. Walker scored 18 points, Tomes had the first five for the Falcons and finished with 10 and a Thomas & Mack Center overrun by Aztecs fans experienced tension throughout.
San Diego State (29-1) tightened its perimeter defense in the second half, Swan fouled out after playing just 21:32 (his plus/minus of +2 illustrated his importance in the game) and the Aztecs followed the lead of their star, conference Player of the Year Malachi Flynn. He finished with 16 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
“They made some tough shots, and in the second half I think we just continued to guard and eventually they started missing those,” Flynn said. “It’s hard to make those shots for 40 minutes.”
Asked about his future, Pilipovich said he wasn’t looking beyond having a double cheeseburger, a cold drink and a long exhale.
“It’s a great group,” he said of the five departing seniors. “Yes, the record may not have been what we would have liked, obviously. But I told them, and I mean this, and San Diego State has an unbelievable program and a proud tradition and they do everything the right way, and I’m so happy for them. But I told our guys in the locker room, I wouldn’t trade locker rooms. I love our guys.”
From the Falcons’ perspective, that seems to encapsulate it.