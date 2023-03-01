Wide receivers coach Ari Confesor has left Air Force for the same role with Wake Forest, according to his Twitter profile.

Confessor changed his bio to read, “Wide Receivers Coach- Wake Forst,” and has two new profile pictures noting his new affiliation with Wake Forest.

The Falcons receivers coach since 2019, Confessor helped the Falcons to at least 10 victories in all three of his full seasons with the program.

Ben Waters and Geraud Sanders thrived for Air Force during COnfesor’s first season, with Sanders making 30 catches for 746 yards and Waters 22 for 658 yards. Both had seven touchdowns. Their combined yards and touchdowns are the best at Air Force since the Falcons began running an option-based offense in 1980.

Other receivers to thrive under Confesor were Brandon Lewis, who parlayed a strong finish in 2021 (including 172 receiving yards in a bowl victory over Louisville) into an NFL camp invite with the Tennessee Titans, and David Cormier, who averaged 26.9 yards per catch and caught four touchdown passes in 2022.

Wake Forest threw for 311.9 yards per game in 2022, while Air Force averaged 70.5 through the air.

The Wake Forest and Air Force programs have a deep history of coaching crossover. Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun (offensive coordinator), offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke (offensive line/offensive coordinator) and defensive coordinator Brian Knorr (defensive coordinator) all spent time on the Demon Deacons staff. That pipeline was opened by longtime Air Force assistant Jim Grobe (1984-1994 under Fisher DeBerry), who later served as Wake Forest’s head coach from 2001-2013.

Confesor is a 2004 graduate of Holy Cross, where he still holds career records with 2,352 career receiving yards, 2,267 career kickoff return yards and 5,370 career all-purpose yards.

So far this offseason Confesor is the only assistant to leave Air Force. Many seasons see at least a handful of assistants move, with most, like Confesor, moving up to teams in a Power Five conference.