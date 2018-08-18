Jeremy Fejedelem is cramming like a final is approaching. Only in this case, it’s the opener.
Air Force suffered a loss this week as James Jones IV, a returning starter at free safety, tore his left ACL and will miss the season. In Jones’ place, Fejedelem has moved from his starting cornerback spot to safety — leaving him just two weeks to learn a new position before the season begins.
“I’ve been coming down early, making sure I watch as much film as possible,” Fejedelem said. “It’s tough because I still have class. I’m coming down as soon as I finish with class, watching film and trying to get the mental reps as much as possible.
“I know the corner position, so if I do get mixed thoughts at safety I know exactly what the corner’s doing, so I’m like, ‘If he’s doing this, so I better do this.’ It’s just kind of connecting the dots sometimes.”
The defense had spent recent days preparing for Stony Brook’s offense for the Sept. 1 opener, so when Fejedelem lined up against Air Force’s triple-option attack in Saturday’s scrimmage he was learning on the fly.
“It was different,” he said. “But I think I’ll be ready.”
Zane Lewis has taken Fejedlem’s cornerback spot, where he lined up opposite fellow corner Robert Bullard on the first team Saturday.
This is the latest swap in the secondary during the offseason. Kyle Floyd, who had started next to Jones at the strong safety position, moved up to the spur linebacker spot to fill a need and create an opening when safety Garrett Kauppila returned from a broken collarbone that took him out of the final nine games last year.
“It’s something we want to take a look at,” coach Troy Calhoun said of moving Fejedelem.
Other options to take Jones’ spot would include junior Ben Waters, a Valor Christian product, or sophomores Valentino Espinoza or Demani Hansford. Senior Ross Connors could also be considered.
Jones, who graduated from Mullen in Denver and is the son of Northern Colorado defensive coordinator James Jones III, made 52 tackles last year with an interception and a pass breakup.
The newcomer in the equation is Lewis, a junior from Virginia who appeared in 12 games last year on special teams.
He’ll be challenged for time by senior Dailen Sutton, sophomores Tre’ Bugg and Elisha Palm.
“I’m a starting corner at the moment,” said Lewis, who chose Air Force over Ivy League offers from Columbia and Cornell. “I’m trying to make the most of it.”