Ethan Taylor walked through the postgame handshake line at Utah State, and that was the only good thing about Tuesday night for Air Force.
The Falcons fell 73-46 in Logan, Utah, but the true impact of the evening won’t be known until Taylor’s status is more clear.
The freshman went down with a left ankle injury midway through the first half. He put no weight on the leg as he was helped to the sideline, his night finished with seven points in 11 minutes. Taylor, a candidate for Mountain West Freshman of the Year, leads Air Force in minutes, rebounds, assists and steals and ranks second on the team in scoring. When went down, the Falcons trailed 19-16. Utah State outscored Air Force 54-30 after his injury.
The last sight of Taylor was walking off the court with his teammates, noticeably limping but putting weight on his left leg.
Coach Joe Scott told 740 AM KVOR that he wouldn't rule out Taylor for a game on Saturday against New Mexico.
The victory allowed Utah State to avenge a late-December loss to Air Force and storm to its third consecutive blowout victory – it beat San Diego State 75-57 on Jan. 26 and Nevada 78-49 on Saturday.
With a size advantage on the interior, the Aggies outrebounded Air Force 36-16 and shot 26-of-42 (62%) from the field.
Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath each scored 17 points with nine rebounds for Utah State (13-9, 4-5 Mountain West).
The Falcons (10-10, 3-6) hit just 2-of-15 3-point attempts.
Nikc Jackson and Joseph Octave led Air Force with nine points apiece.