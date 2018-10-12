(Scroll to the bottom for play-by-play updates via Brent Briggeman on Twitter)
SAN DIEGO – In a pair of crushing turns of events, Air Force lost its quarterback and its lead in the first half at San Diego State.
The Aztecs lead 14-9 after two quarters of this Friday night game.
The loss of the quarterback came when Donald Hammond III went down after a run to the right. It appeared that his left leg suffered an injury and the sophomore was taken to the locker room on a cart after being examined on the sideline.
The Falcons weathered that, more or less.
After San Diego State (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) scored a touchdown on the third play of the game, the defense settled in and limited the Aztecs to 103 total yards on 27 plays to close the half.
Air Force’s defense put up the first points for the Falcons when Jordan Jackson sacked Ryan Agnew in the end zone for a safety.
The defense came up big again with a Jeremy Fejedelem interception in the end zone that the Falcons (2-3, 0-2) turned into points after a 42-yard run from fullback Cole Fagan and a 14-yard touchdown from Ronald Cleveland.
But before the Falcons could sneak into the locker room with a lead in the series in which it hasn’t won since 2009, it suffered a key breakdown.
On a fourth-and-1 play with 20 seconds left in the half, Air Force lined up to punt at its 36. Punter Charlie Scott couldn’t catch the snap. When he picked it up, his punt was blocked by Kaelin Himphill. Trenton Thompson then picked it up and scored from 19 yards, dragging a would-be Air Force tackler over the goal line with 8 seconds left in the half.