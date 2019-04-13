One of the original members of Troy Calhoun’s coaching staff at Air Force is departing for Vanderbilt.
Outside linebackers coach Matt Weikert made the announcement on social media early Saturday morning, as he becomes the fourth Falcons assistant to leave during this offseason and third to head for a team in a Power Five conference.
“Thank you Air Force Football program for the past 12 seasons,” Weikert wrote on Twitter. “We have been blessed with the opportunity to join the Vanderbilt Football family. We've had many great memories at the Academy and look forward to many more at Vanderbilt!”
The Commodores are bringing Weikert in to coach outside linebackers, the position he has mentored for 10 of his 12 seasons at Air Force.
Weikert played at Ohio while Calhoun was an assistant with the Bobcats, and he was later among Calhoun’s first hires.
With Weikert’s exit, only linebackers coach Ron Vanderlinden and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski remain from the 2017 defensive staff.
This also leaves only Ben Miller and Mike Thiessen among the assistants who were part of Calhoun’s first team in 2007, along with strength and conditioning coach Matt McGettigan and recruiting director Steve Senn.
This offseason also saw Air Force defensive line coach Tim Cross leave for North Carolina and receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield took the same position at Miami. Tight ends coach Nick Jones also departed, joining Mike Bobo’s staff at Colorado State.