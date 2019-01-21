Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich insists he’s employed all possible strategies to combat Boise State’s 3-point shooting.
Man-to-man defense. Zone.
“One game they did it against seven players we had out there,” Pilipovich joked.
Nothing has worked.
In losing four straight to the Broncos, the Falcons (7-11, 2-4 Mountain West) have given up an average of 14 3-pointers per game and have been outscored by an unrecoverable 93 points from behind the line.
To put into perspective how out of whack those figures have been, against all other opponents in that span the Falcons gave up 9.2 3s per game. And against everybody else, the Broncos made 8.4 3s per game.
Something about this matchup has unlocked Boise State’s deep game, as it has made 56 of 113 3s in those four games – including 20 of 34 in one victory.
“With how they run their offense, they spread you out so wide,” said Pilipovich, whose team hosts the Broncos at 7 p.m. Tuesday. “As a defensive team you don’t want to get spread because then you give up driving lanes. But then you’re giving up 2s vs. 3s. I think they do a really good job of driving and kick, and that’s what they’ve done in the past. And they’ve had some guys who can really shoot the basketball from 3.
“We’re going to try some things and stay attached to some people, not leave and do all that. Hopefully it will work.”
Longmont product Justinian Jessup (15 of 34; 44.1 percent) and Alex Hobbs (9 of 25; 36 pct.) have been the most effective 3-point shooters during conference play for Boise State (8-10, 3-2).
“That is a big concentration for us today in practice, we’ve got to get to shooter,” Pilipovich said. “(Jessup) and (Hobbs) for them can really shoot the basketball. We can’t let them get 14 3s.”
Player to stop
Derrick Alston, 6-foot-8 sophomore guard: While Alston hasn’t been as prolific from 3-point range, he’s the kind of slasher who can take over the game if Air Force dedicates too many resources to the perimeter. He scored 30 points against San Diego State. Alston is shooting 84 percent from the free-throw line, so combating him with fouls isn’t a workable strategy.
Rough week
Coach Leon Rice has placed the Broncos in the Mountain West’s top three in four straight seasons, so a 3-2 league mark looks substandard for the program. However, last week the Broncos lost to No. 7 Nevada on a 3-pointer in the final seconds and held a lead into the second half at Fresno State before losing. Their three victories (at Wyoming, vs. San Diego State and at San Jose State) each came by 14-plus points, so this is still very much a powerful squad.
Return of the cadet wing?
A massive turnout from Air Force’s cadets provided a boost for Air Force in last week’s 106-88 home win over UNLV. It was the product of encouragement, the academy insists, and not mandatory attendance or incentivized in other ways. It will be interesting to see if those cadets return, and if the Falcons can again benefit.