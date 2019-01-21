Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Blustery with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.