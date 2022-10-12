The 2022-23 season has been a series of steps for the Air Force hockey team thus far.
The Falcons opened with a 5-1 loss in an exhibition against Colorado College before losing 4-1 to Maine in their regular season opener. They put together a better performance in their second regular season game, tying No. 11 Notre Dame 5-5.
Heading into its second week of the regular season, Air Force hopes to reach the next step — victory.
The Falcons see their first road action of 2022-23 against Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday.
“We need to put ourselves in a position to win a game and then close the deal,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said.
It’s hard to gauge results from a scrimmage. While the Falcons lost by four goals, exhibitions are contests more for giving younger skaters experience than trying to win a game.
The Maine game, though, was a lackluster way to begin the regular season.
The Black Bears outshot Air Force 32-21 and scored a short-handed goal in the third period to put the game away.
“They were a better hockey team than us in every way,” Serratore said.
Game 2 was progress.
At one point, Air Force led 4-1 before the Fighting Irish came back, tying the game 5-5. The Falcons went 3-for-3 on the power play with Nate Horn scoring two power-play goals.
After a dominant first two periods, a tie wasn’t the goal for Air Force. But Serratore was still pleased with his team’s fight against one of college hockey’s premier teams.
It was progress from the exhibition and Maine game, where the Falcons combined for just two goals in 120 minutes of ice time.
“We had an outright victory that got away, and that stings a little bit, but it doesn’t sting as poorly as how badly we got outplayed by Maine,” Serratore said after Saturday’s game. “We were the better team, we just couldn’t find a way to finish the game.
“Tonight we played and scored five goals. The mistakes we made tonight are correctable, he said.”
To reach the next step — winning — Air Force will need another performance like Saturday’s.
Lindenwood enters the game 0-4, but the Lions’ winless record is deceiving.
Their four losses are against two top-10 teams, No. 2 Minnesota and No. 7 Michigan. Lindenwood played the goliaths well, losing two of the contests by only two goals.
Early-season victories and growth are necessities in reaching higher steps like conference championships or postseason runs on the lengthy staircase that is the college hockey season.
Air Force has a chance to do that this weekend after showing progress in Saturday’s tie.
“We’ll find out about this weekend,” Serratore said. “Can we sustain that and take another step next weekend? If we do, then all of this is worth it.”
Other notes as Air Force takes on Lindenwood
- Air Force’s penalty kill is ranked No. 16 in the nation at 85.7%.
- The Falcons are 4-for-7 on the power play this year, going 3-for-3 against Notre Dame. Their 57.1% on power plays is second in the nation.
- Falcon defenseman Brandon Koch earned a spot on the Ice Breaker Tournament team, recording a goal and an assist against Notre Dame.
- Lindenwood is playing its first full season as an NCAA Division I member. The Lions won the ACHA national championship in 2021-22, their last year at the club level.