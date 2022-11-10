Joe Scott intended to load the Air Force men's basketball schedule with tough out-of-conference tests, and none figure to be bigger than the first one on the home slate.
Delaware, fresh off its appearance in last year's NCAA Tournament field, will visit in an earlier-than-usual 3 p.m. slot for Veteran's Day.
"Our season isn't made or broken with one game," said Scott, who is beginning his third season in his second stint as Air Force’s coach. "A season isn't your home opener, and you have to keep things in perspective. Every game we go out, we can win — every game we go out, they can beat us.
"It's all about having a healthy respect. These first four games are a tough start to the schedule, and we did it for a reason."
The Falcons finished last season ranked No. 264 (out of 358 teams) in the NCAA’s NET rankings, the index that is supposed to serve as a guide for the NCAA selection committee.
This year’s non-conference schedule includes eight teams (out of 13) who finished higher than the Falcons. None were higher than Delaware, which finished 134 and won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament to advance to the NCAA Tournament, where it fell to Vilanova.
The degree of difficulty will later take a steep turn, as the Mountain West featured seven teams in the Top 100 last season and features seven in the top 140 according to early KenPom rankings this season.
The goal from playing at least somewhat above theier weight class in the non-conference was to build callouses and cohesion, hopefully all at once.
In a season-opening loss at Bowling Green on Monday, the team was reintegrating sophomore Jake Heidbreder into the fold after an off-season without much practice due to injury.
Freshman Marcell McCreary was also a fresh addition to the lineup.
"We've had about one practice over the last month where we've had all our guys — I don't even know if it's one," Scott said. "We haven't had the opportunity to have guys play together over and over. We haven't been able to build that chemistry."
In-game experience was a substitution for practice experience, and roadblocks like turnovers on shot-clock violations were the equivalent of a 'do it again' on Clune Arena's practice floor.
Delaware comes in off a lopsided opening win over Wilmington. Redshirt sophomore Jyáre Davis led the way for the Blue Hens with a game-high 20 points. Redshirt junior Jameer Nelson Jr., son of former Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson, chipped in 18.
The Falcons will need to score against Delaware, and Scott knows how slim the margins become with the 3-pointer.
Against Bowling Green, Air Force shot 12-for-34 (35.3 percent) from deep. Relying on the shot won't be the every-game plan, but it can work for a Falcons' roster with shooters.
"There's a lot to improve upon," Scott said. "I think, part of us shooting it, was the crispness of our offense — it's not there yet. The result can be some 3's that weren't shot the right way.
"But a lot were, and we just have to make those shots. We have to keep getting better at it."