Ron Vanderlinden announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that included a national-championship run at Colorado and the past six seasons as Air Force’s linebackers coach.
“Today marks the retirement of one of the finest to ever coach our game,” Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said in a statement.
Vanderlinden coached Air Force’s inside linebackers since 2014, helping to the Falcons to three seasons with 10 or more victories and an 8-6 season in 2015 that included a Mountain West Mountain Division title.
Air Force went 11-2 in 2019, with Vanderlinden’s linebackers Kyle Johnson and Demonte Meeks earning all-conference honors.
“After finishing a great 2019 season, it’s a perfect time to conclude my coaching career and announce my retirement,” Vanderlinden said in the release. “I look forward to starting a new chapter for myself and my family.
“I can’t think of a better place to finish my career. Working with these players and the quality coaching staff Coach Calhoun has assembled has been one of the highlights of my career. I would also like to thank the many coaches and players I have had the good fortune to work with and coach during my 42-year career. I feel very fortunate and blessed.”
His career included nine years as a defensive assistant at Colorado under Bill McCarney. He then served as defensive coordinator for Northwestern’s back-to-back Big Ten titles in the 1990s. He served as head coach for four seasons at Maryland from 1997-2000, then coached linebackers for 13 years at Penn State.
“In terms of sheer football credibility and leadership, Vandy has left an indelible influence with the many players, coaches and staff members that have been so fortunate to work alongside him over the past 42 years," Calhoun said. "And yet, most of all, it’s the incredibly classy and respectful enthusiasm that each of us will most fondly appreciate of Vandy and Lisa. Thanks for how much you contributed to the Bolt Brotherhood and we will be forever grateful for your wonderful friendship!”
Vanderlinden and his wife, Lisa, have two grown children – Reid, a former Johns Hopkins football player now working in academic support at Temple, and Chelsea Schweer, a fourth-grade teacher in Indianapolis. They also have two granddaughters, Lucy and Cora.
Air Force also lost defensive line coach Terrance Jamison this offseason, replacing him with veteran Bill Sheridan earlier this week.