TD Blackmon’s future is laid out beyond the next four months, just as he'd hoped it would be.
The Air Force senior linebacker will graduate from the academy in December and, shortly after, report to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala.
The base isn’t too far from his family in Tennesse,e and former teammate Will Trawick, stationed at Maxwell, has filled him on what he can expect from the base and its surrounding area.
Blackmon, once a prized recruit with offers from programs as varied as Appalachian State, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and Army and Navy, chose Air Force in part because of the opportunities that would come afterward, and it has worked out exactly as planned.
“My mom and dad helped me out a lot,” he recalled of that decision. “I’m 17, 18 years old. I’m looking at the thing right here in front of me and not the thing that’s going to help me 10 years from now. They kind of opened my eyes. I took an official out here and loved it.”
That was part of it.
“At the time I didn’t like to have to send applications and interviewing and stuff,” Blackmon said, recalling the dread he anticipated as a high school student when it came to looking for a job after college. “So they were like, 'Once you graduate you don’t have to do anything. They’re going to give you a job and send you to a place and you'll be set there.' I was like, ‘Sign me up.’”
To clarify, Blackmon chose Air Force because it was the easiest option. That’s got to be a first.
But there hasn’t been anything easy about his time.
First, came a year at the prep school. Then, as a true freshman in 2018, he saw the field on special teams and a little at linebacker. As a sophomore, he was not eligible to play. In 2020, he was one of about three dozen players to take a turnback, missing the fall semester and football season during the height of COVID-19. Last year he finally got his chance, but injuries kept him spinning his wheels. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Game 3 against Utah State. Nerve problems in his neck then sidelined him for a stretch.
In total he played in five games, starting nine, with 16 solo tackles and 17 assists. Of those 33 stops, 19 came in games against Army and Navy when he also had a forced fumble, quarterback hurry, 1.5 tackles for loss and a touchdown-saving tackle.
It was a display of the ability that coach Troy Calhoun recalls seeing of Blackmon as a defender on the basketball court and that made him one of the top 10 recruits to commit to Air Force since 247sports.com began assigning recruiting grades.
“I’m very excited for this year and trying to take care of my body this year, stay a step ahead of it,” Blackmon said. “I’m excited. I’m ready for this team. I think we can have a lot of success this year.”
A roadblock this season, even if his body holds up, could be Air Force’s depth. Juniors Alec Mock, Bo Richter and Johnathan Youngblood have gained extensive experience, so the competition for time at the two inside positions will be fierce. The depth could also reduce some of the wear-and-tear and keep Blackmon and the other three relatively fresh throughout the season.
Blackmon and Mock will open camp on Wednesday with the top spots on the depth chart.
If the year goes as Blackmon thinks it could, he might be faced with uncertainty after graduation. Maybe pro football will be worth exploring.
For someone who has drawn comfort in knowing what his future holds, he’s excited to see what happens if he steps into something totally unpredictable.
The academy has helped him prepare for that. Signing up with no military background in his family, he didn’t know exactly what the experience would entail. He ate rabbits during survival training, then later instructed cadets as they prepared to go through it themselves. He went through basic training at the prep school and at the academy, then later served a cadre for others going through basic and even served as a military guidance officer, talking through basic cadets and helping them work through problems they encountered.
“I think I’ve surprised myself, just being able to conquer everything,” Blackmon said. “Knowing that it’s not going to last forever and like there’s an end date for everything has helped. Just being able to get through that shows a lot.”
Saving the best for last
Air Force has had no shortage of strong senior seasons from players who had previously served in smaller roles. It's the hope of TD Blackmon to put together such a season in 2022. Here are some examples from the past decade.
Brandon Lewis WR, 2021
Entered senior season with one career start before leading the team with 21 receptions for 619 yards and three touchdowns – including two of 60-plus yards in a bowl victory over Louisville. He’s now in training camp with the Tennessee Titans.
LB Jordan Pierce, 2014
Hinted at his potential when he drew his first three starts to close his junior campaign, then exploded as a senior with a team-high 117 tackles (19.5 for loss) and a defensive turnaround that saw Air Force go from allowing 40 points per game while losing 10 games in 2013 to 24.2 ppg in a 10-win 2014 season.
QB Karson Roberts, 2015
Thrust into a starting role in Game 3 (at Michigan, of all places), Roberts responded with 1,595 passing yards and 11 touchdowns and 743 rushing yards and 10 TDs and led the team to its only Mountain West division title.
WR Ben Waters, 2019
After a career jostling between offense and defense and seeing the field only on special teams, Waters caught 22 passes for 658 yards (29.91 yards per catch that remains a program record) and seven touchdowns for an 11-2 team.
OL Hawk Wimmer, 2021
Had one career start through his first three seasons before putting together a first-team All-Mountain West performance as a senior. Coach Troy Calhoun called him “probably the most powerful offensive lineman we’ve ever had.”