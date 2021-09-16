TD Blackmon was a good — borderline great — high school basketball player.
Despite being limited in his height (6-foot) and an inability to play above the rim (“I cant jump,” he says), he frequently scored in double figures for a program in a Louisville, Tenn., suburb that went 42-6 over his junior and senior seasons.
But why, five years later, is there any relevancy to the basketball career for Blackmon, an Air Force linebacker who starred last week against Navy in the first start of his career?
Because of what Troy Calhoun remembers seeing on film from Blackmon’s basketball career.
“Good quickness, phenomenal quickness,” Calhoun said. “He could guard.”
Thadeus Deion Blackmon Jr. (TD for short) was routinely assigned to stop the other team’s best player, and he relished the role.
In football, he had grown up playing running back but switched to play exclusively on defense as he began playing in high school.
Shutting down opponents became his thing, regardless of the sport.
“I hate losing,” Blackmon said. “Any time somebody scores, it’s a loss in my book. Basketball, football; I’m trying to stop the opponent from scoring at all times.”
It’s not that Blackmon was an overlooked recruit. Appalachian State, Army, Navy, Liberty and Coastal Carolina were among his dozen or so Division I offers. Among all the Air Force commits tracked by 247Sports over the past 12 years, only Kade Remsberg earned a higher rating as a recruit than Blackmon. But where other programs saw him playing somewhere other than inside linebacker because of his size. Air Force, seeing his instincts on the football field coupled with the mentality he showed on the basketball floor, wanted him at that spot.
“We’re purposeful in the way we recruit,” Calhoun said, noting that multisport athletes can often be more projectable because of the advances that can be made when they are allowed to focus on one sport in college.
The Falcons landed a commitment from Blackmon in Feb. 2017, who said, “I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself.”
Then the wait began.
He attended the prep school during the 2017 season. He appeared in two games as a freshman, making a tackles against Wyoming. He lost eligibility as a sophomore in 2019 and did not play. He was among those taking a turnback in 2020, missing the season while separating from the academy for a semester.
“When we came out of spring, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, he’s got it,’” Calhoun said. “And that’s not just something that happens instantly. Huge credit to the way he works.”
Now a junior, Blackmon made his first start last week at Navy and made a team-high 11 tackles. Included were 1.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a touchdown-saving tackle.
He had started the play crowding the line of scrimmage, then followed the action to his left as Navy quarterback Xavier Arline cut the opposite direction and found a crease that looked like it would lead to the end zone. Arline has speed that, a week ago, had Calhoun comparing his acceleration to the best service academy quarterbacks of all-time.
Blackmon changed direction and sprinted in pursuit. He’s fast, but, clocked at around 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, not blazing. At his advantage is a knack for the moment. As a sophomore in high school he blocked a field goal late in the fourth quarter to send the state championship game to overtime. Then a few moments later he sealed the title with an interception on a 2-point try. As a junior was named Mr. Football in Tennessee.
In this instance, he found that extra gear and tripped up Arline from behind. Navy settled for a field goal and Air Force’s defense, behind Blackmon and fellow inside linebacker Demonte Meeks (nine tackles, two sacks), put the clamps down from there in allowing just 68 yards of total offense — the second-lowest in program history for the Falcons.
From Calhoun’s vantage point on the sideline, Arline was going to score.
“Then, here came a guy…”
It was a guy Calhoun first saw coming a long time ago through a mentality displayed on the hardwood as much as the football field.